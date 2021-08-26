Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: US Facing 'Largest Mass Hostage Situation' in History

Claims being made by the Biden administration that Americans will all be out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31 are "a bunch of garbage," and the United States is very near to facing the "largest mass hostage situation in American history," Rep. Michael Waltz, who served as a Green Beret in Afghanistan, told Newsmax Thursday.

"This is going to make 1979 in Tehran look like a sleepover," said the Florida Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Anything the Taliban wants going forward, money, recognition, support, all they have to do is go down the street and grab an American that was left behind by Joe Biden."

Meanwhile, there is a "disconnect" between what the administration says behind closed doors in briefings with members of Congress and what it says in public, said Waltz, and he finds that "outrageous."

"I and others were up all night along with my team, trying to help American citizens get through Taliban and American lines, and they were turned away," said Waltz. "These are U.S. passport holders and their families."

ISIS in Afghanistan will also be a "spoiler," to the evacuation efforts, Waltz said, responding to the news of a specific terror threat at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as the evacuation efforts continue.

A defense official told CNN that ISIS-K, a branch of the terrorist organization that opposes the Afghan evacuation, is planning to carry out attacks on people trying to flee the country.

"ISIS is seeking to be the spoiler and send either suicide bombers or car bombs into this very crowded, very chaotic perimeter and cause mass casualties," said Waltz.

The congressman also slammed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who Wednesday blamed American citizens in Afghanistan for not registering in time with the U.S. government, and for waiting to evacuate.

"It's un-American to leave fellow Americans behind," said Waltz. "Every single soldier and marine out there is ready to go get them, but they're not being allowed to leave the airport by this White House, and it's un-American to let terrorists dictate the terms of how we go get our own citizens," said Waltz.

Blinken, he added, has taken "some responsibility" but still should resign.

"What happens there doesn't stay there," said Waltz. "It spreads like a cancer. Those future 9/11, San Bernardino, Pulse Night Clubs are also going to be on his hands."

Further, American soldiers will eventually need to return to Afghanistan to deal with al-Qaida, but will no longer have airbases or allies, while the Taliban and al-Qaida are "armed to the teeth with American equipment," said Waltz. "That blood is on their hands, too."

He also spoke out to the veterans who believe they've been betrayed by their government.

"I want them to hear me loud and clear," said Waltz. "It's not just veterans and the Gold Star families, it's the victims of 9/11 and other terrorist attacks. Their sacrifice was not in vain. America was kept safe. An entire generation didn't have to worry about planes flying into buildings or suicide bombers on school buses. But if you're struggling, please reach out. You're not alone."

