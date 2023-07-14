×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: waltz | kerry | hypocrisy | climate

Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: John Kerry a Hypocrite

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 10:44 AM EDT

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., blasted U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry during an interview with Newsmax about Kerry owning a private jet.

Waltz's comments Friday on "Wake Up America" came after a tense exchange between him and Kerry on Thursday during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

"Under oath, he told my colleague Cory Mills, a representative from Florida, 'I never owned a plane," Waltz said. "And that's why, I went back at it. And he said, 'Oh, well, it was my wife's plane. It was my family's plane.' And I want to be clear, I have no issue with folks making money being successful in America if they want to fly private great. 

"But the hypocrisy while he is demanding Americans make sacrifices, that we radically transform our economy, that we actually replace one dependency with another in terms of China, the world's largest manufacturer of solar panels and wind turbines. …

"But yet he's going to fly around private. And his family is going to fly around private. It's just ridiculous, and we're going to call it out."

Waltz was asked how Kerry's "green agenda" is not a "China first" agenda.

Said Waltz: "It's a China first agenda on so many levels. ... China opened more coal fired power plants last year than the rest of the world combined — one per week and oh, by the way, and even richer irony they increased their imports of Russian coal by over 50%.

"The largest solar panel factory in the world is in western China  staffed with slave labor powered by coal-fired plants to build the solar panels."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., blasted U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry during an interview with Newsmax about Kerry owning a private jet.
waltz, kerry, hypocrisy, climate
270
2023-44-14
Friday, 14 July 2023 10:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved