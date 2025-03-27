Mast to Newsmax: Fully Support Hegseth, Waltz

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax he fully supports Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz as a growing number of Democrats in Congress are calling for their resignation over the leak of a Signal chat discussing a Houthi strike.

"For Michael Waltz, there is not one person that I could pick out on this planet that is better suited to be national security adviser," Mast said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "He prepared himself to do this job over all of his time in Congress, all of the committees that he sat on, the work that he's done in his time in the military."

"And I would say the same thing about Secretary Hegseth and his ability to go out there and get the mission done on behalf of President Trump and everything that he wants to see accomplished, to get our military back to the place that it needs to be, destroying our enemies, focusing on the mission, not focusing on the woke craziness that the liberal left is trying to move forward," he added.

His comments come as the top Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee requested an investigation into how Trump national security officials used the Signal app to discuss military strikes, ensuring at least some bipartisan scrutiny on an episode President Donald Trump has dismissed as frivolous.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the Republican chair of the committee, and Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat, signed onto a letter to the acting inspector general at the Department of Defense for an inquiry into the potential "use of unclassified networks to discuss sensitive and classified information, as well as the sharing of such information with those who do not have proper clearance and need to know."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com