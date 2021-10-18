Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Colin Powell Demonstrated Thoughtful Leadership

Rep. Michael Waltz, the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress, Monday on Newsmax honored the late Gen. Colin Powell for his leadership qualities and recalled being a young soldier and hearing him speak during the first Gulf War, when Powell was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"All of us as young soldiers remember him standing before the podium in the first Gulf War along with Dick Cheney as Secretary of Defense, Colin Powell as the chairman, and 'Stormin'' Norman Schwarzkopf was out there as the field general," the Florida Republican, who is now in the National Guard, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Powell, 84, died Monday from complications of COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, his family said. Powell, one of the United States' foremost Black figures for decades, served in senior posts after having been named to them by three Republican presidents.

Powell, as the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs, "really reflected that steely, calm, strategic foresight," said Waltz. "[He was] a cerebral thinker, while you had the field general out there kind of, you know, kicking butt and taking names and knocking Saddam [Hussein] out of Kuwait."

Waltz added that like the other younger soldiers at the time, he "admired his leadership, admired his steadfastness and thoughtfulness, and how he guided the country through the largest conflict since the Vietnam War and really showed the world that America was back and that America was not going to let its energy, security be put at risk by a two-bit dictator."

Waltz, who represents Florida's 6th Congressional District, served as a decorated Special Forces officer with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here