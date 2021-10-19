Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Sec. Blinken 'Lying' About Afghanistan

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is “lying” about the situation in Afghanistan and how many people are still trying to leave the war-torn nation.

“The (President Joe) Biden White House was eager to turn the page, and they're compliant media was happy to help them turn it, but these veterans’ groups, these grassroots groups, thank god for them. Many of them quit their jobs. They've exhausted their savings, and they're never going to quit saving fellow Americans and saving our allies that stood and fought with us, and they're still there by the hundreds, if not thousands,” Waltz said on “Cortes & Pelligrino” Monday. “Blinken is lying. He knows it, and the numbers even that they're reporting, they just reported late last week that they've gotten 129 out on their chartered flights. That's not counting the ones that we've gotten across the border or gotten out on private flights. It just doesn't add up and the spin is disgusting.”

Waltz was reacting to Monday’s announcement that the State Department’s Inspector General planned on looking at the situation regarding America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in August after 20 years of war.

Biden pulled the last troops out of the country on Aug. 31, but not before the Taliban mounted an effective military offensive that reclaimed the country in about 11 days, taking over the capital city of Kabul on Aug. 14.

That caused a chaotic scramble of thousands of Americans, third country nationals and Afghan refugees, many of which helped the United States during the war, trying to get out of the country at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The U.S. military was able to get some 124,000 evacuated on 778 flights as of Sept. 2, according to a Washington Post article.

The rapid exit drew backlash for Biden on the way he handled the withdrawal, and officials have not been clear since on the number of people still trying to get out.

“There are still Americans to this day who are desperate to get out, and there's our allies that are being hunted down by the Taliban as we speak,” Waltz said.

According to Politico, State's Acting Inspector General Diana Shaw informed top lawmakers Monday about the planned probe that will investigate the evacuations.

“Given the elevated interest in this work by Congress and the unique circumstances requiring coordination across the Inspector General community, I wanted to notify our committees of jurisdiction of this important work,” Shaw wrote in her letter.

