Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden, Administration, Selling 'Fiction' on Taliban

President Joe Biden and his administration are selling a "fiction" that there are moderate terrorists like the Taliban that the United States can work with, but at the end of the day, the Taliban equals al-Qaida," Rep. Michael Waltz said on Newsmax Thursday.

"The Biden administration is conceding, conceding, conceding, hoping the Taliban will be nice to us," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Essentially, what the Taliban is saying is 'well, we'll let your people go when we get international recognition, when we get billions in foreign currency reserves, when we get all the economic aid.'"

But representatives at the U.N. are "essentially legitimizing a terrorist state" and the administration is playing into the hands of the Taliban, said Waltz, adding that he calls the administration the 'O-Biden' crowd because Biden is taking the same approach with Afghanistan that former President Barack Obama took with Iran.

"The intelligence is clear," Waltz said. "Biden's own intelligence community has repeatedly briefed us on that. The current head of al-Qaida, who was Osama Bin Laden's deputy, has sworn a blood oath to the head of the Taliban and several of their key officials are on the FBI's Most Wanted List."

Further, Americans are still being held hostage, and not only the people who were left behind when the troops were pulled out of Afghanistan, said Waltz.

"This is a joke, but it's not funny," said Waltz of the Biden administration's plans. "This is a devastating road we're heading down. What we're heading down is a path to another 9/11, San Bernadino, Pulse Nightclub, you name the attacks."

Further, Biden's team is the "same crew" that was with former President Barack Obama "when he pulled us out of Iraq too soon," said Waltz. "That led to the rise of the ISIS caliphate, that thought the Bowe Bergdahl trade was a good deal and we had American soldiers that had to go back to clean up that mess. What has me so upset is we're going to have to go and clean up this mess right? But it's going to be far worse."

Meanwhile, the Taliban is pushing to be recognized as the leaders of Afghanistan at the United Nations, but Waltz and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are urging Biden against that, saying that it would not be in America's best interest.

"We have the defense bill moving through Congress right now," said Waltz. "We're doing everything we can to block the Biden administration from sending any aid to these terrorists and to block them from recognizing them and legitimizing them."

Instead, the Taliban is creating another Iran, but this time around, the United States has given the organization an "army's worth of equipment and an international functioning airport to fly terrorists anywhere they want in the world."

If the United States unlocks foreign currency reserves and other forms of aid, the Taliban will have "billions of dollars to put behind their terrorism," Waltz warned. "The intelligence is clear. al-Qaida intends to attack America and attack the west if given the chance, and the Biden administration is handing that chance to on a silver platter."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here