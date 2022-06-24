Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Will Continue to Flounder on Gas Prices

President Joe Biden will continue to flounder, including meeting with wind industry executives rather than with people from the oil and gas industry, while Americans keep paying more for everything, Rep. Michael Waltz said on Newsmax on Friday.

"He should have called down a lot of the financial industry from Wall Street that keeps slapping these requirements on any bank or any lender to the industry," Waltz, a Florida Republican, said on Newsmax's "National Report." "So while on the one hand, he says that while you have all of these leases to the oil and gas industry, on the other hand, bureaucrats don't give the permits, and then a lot of woke lending institutions are starving them of cash."

Biden has called for a suspension of the federal gas tax until September, which would shave about 18 cents a gallon off gas prices, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are panning it as a proposal that will not work. Waltz said he does not think the White House is doing enough to bring gas prices down.

Further, Waltz said he agrees with former President Barack Obama, who called gas tax holidays a gimmick.

"One thing to understand is the gas tax feeds roads and bridges and transportation repairs, so that I guess we'll go on a pause as well [for those]," Waltz said. "But again, at the end of the day, this president refuses to take on progressives. He is more scared of progressives than he is of Venezuela or Iran or the Saudis or anyone else. He's about to go on a trip to go beg the Saudis on the international world stage to pump more and he's going to continue to blame everybody but his own failed policies."

But while Biden is blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin, the oil industry, and the Saudis for the oil prices, "it sits right at his feet and with this ridiculous progressive policy, this headlong charge into a green economy," said Waltz.

Waltz said "many of us" agree that there should be balanced energy sources, "but we should learn the lesson from California. We should learn the lesson from Germany. Until the market and the technology is ready to handle the energy load, we're going to need oil and gas and America has a lot of it, and it's cleaner than most anywhere else in the world."

Meanwhile, the House is expected to vote Friday on the Senate-passed gun legislation, but Waltz called that a "failed approach from the left" and said the bill restricts constitutional rights to bear arms.

Waltz said he would back more protection for schools, and he thinks there's a mental health crisis that should be addressed.

But the red flag legislation is concerning, said Waltz, because the language leaves it open for states to determine who is a threat to themselves or others.

"You'll see most Republicans in the House vote against this legislation," he said.

