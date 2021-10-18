Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Would Have Left Afghanistan Even With Colin Powell

It wouldn't have mattered if someone besides Gen. Mark Milley was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, even if it was late Gen. Colin Powell, because President Joe Biden had a "chip on his shoulder with the military and with the Pentagon from when he was vice president," Rep. Michael Waltz said on Newsmax Monday.

"It's becoming increasingly clear that Biden had made his mind up as he came into the presidency," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that Biden's grudge came from when he felt as if the Pentagon had boxed then-President Barack Obama into the troop surge into Afghanistan.

"I think it's become clear that Biden wasn't listening to his generals, wasn't listening to Milley who advised that we leave a small force [in Afghanistan to] keep a lid on terrorism," said Waltz. "He wasn't listening to them. He certainly isn't listening to us intelligence agencies who are saying that alQaida will come back and will hit the United States again if given the chance."

Waltz added that in fact, he doesn't know who Biden is listening to, "but I think ultimately it's just himself."

The congressman also discussed the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, which the National Counterterrorism Center has described as the "most lethal and sophisticated insurgent group" based on its attacks on U.S., coalition, and Afghan forces during the war in Afghanistan."

Waltz has described the organization as the "most dangerous terrorist group that you've never heard of."

"They've been around since the 1970s and 1980s and fighting off the Soviets," said Waltz. "It's important to understand that the founder of the Haqqani network was Osama Bin Laden's mentor."

Further, the founder's son, Sirajuddin Haqqani, now runs the network and he is the "worst of the worst," said Waltz. "He's like a Charles Manson combined with a John Gotti, or a mafia leader."

The network is particularly deadly because they make a lot of money through illicit means, through counterfeit rings, stolen cars, drugs, human trafficking, you name it."

Further, the Haqqani network has formed part of the Taliban's "backbone," as it is its link to al-Qaida, and "they fully intend to empower those," said Waltz.

"They're the kind of behind-the-scenes group, but at the end of the day, [Haqqani] is in charge of Kabul," said Waltz. "Right now he's in the Taliban's cabinet and this notion that Biden is putting out that there's kind of good terrorists that we can deal with against the bad terrorists, that's a bunch of garbage."

