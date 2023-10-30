×
Tags: walid phares | newsmax | israel | hamas

Foreign Policy Analyst Phares to Newsmax: Hamas Triggered Israeli Response

Monday, 30 October 2023 01:02 PM EDT

Walid Phares, Newsmax foreign policy analyst, told "National Report" on Monday that Hamas committed a "micro-genocide" in an attempt to "trigger" Israel to put troops on the ground in Gaza.

Phares said in an interview that "in the strategic doctrine of Hamas, of all jihadist organizations, combat jihadist organizations, they are the ones who actually trigger the Israeli reaction."

He said this "may shock some people" and added, "[on Oct. 7], Israel was not in the mood to enter Gaza at all. Even the military were not even preparing for that psychologically, so they [Hamas] perpetrated this micro-genocide in the negative, knowing that this will trigger Israel to move in."

Israel over the weekend began the second phase of its assault on Hamas, which expanded ground operations in conjunction with aerial bombardments in Gaza.

Phares said on Monday that Hamas is trying to "bring Israeli troops inside, bleed them as much as they can, count on the international pressure to produce a ceasefire, they would win, that's their plan."

However, Phares noted that "the Israelis are very careful, they're going slowly, gradually, but with determination."

He went on to say, "Now the question is, will Israel be able to dismantle Hamas with the timetable that they have established without getting all that diplomatic pressure pushing them for a ceasefire?"

