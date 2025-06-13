Phares, Mills to Newsmax: 80 Percent of Iranians Reject Regime

Israel launched a series of strikes on Thursday evening against Iran to take out the regime's uranium enrichment sites and many of its senior military leaders and senior nuclear scientists.

After the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video assuring the people of Iran that their conflict is not with them and the goal is for Israel is to clear a path to freedom.

Walid Phares, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential bid, told Newsmax on Friday that "80% of the Iranian people basically reject the Islamic regime in Iran."

"We have discussed that many times, even in previous administrations, the Iranian people, Eighty percent of the Iranian people basically reject the Islamic regime in Iran. They have tried many revolutions. One of which that could have saved the world was in June of 2009, when the Green Revolution rose. There were about to shake off the foundation of the regime," Phares said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," referring to the political movement that followed that year's election.

Retired Army Col. John Mills joined the conversation and said that Netanyahu has "shifted into regime change mode."

"He was talking directly to the people of Iran and spoke of raising Cyrus the Great. So in in Old Testament days, where Cyrus and Israel actually had a good relationship. So, he was speaking directly to the people. And I think what we have seen is a devastating reduction of senior leaders in Iran and also of their capabilities," Mills added.

