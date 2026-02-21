Walid Phares to Newsmax: Disarming Hamas Is Gaza Focus

Former Trump foreign policy adviser and author Walid Phares told Newsmax Saturday that President Donald Trump has made it clear Hamas must disarm or it will be disarmed.

"What's happening right now is the formation of that international security force, and it seems like this force will be the one that would slowly, but surely, in coordination with Egypt, Jordan, and Israel, disarm Hamas," Phares said on "Saturday Agenda."

"That's the central focus of the whole equation," Phares added.

"Years from now, Gaza could be either Kandahar … or it could be like Dubai," he said.

When it comes to Iran, Phares said the Trump administration is asking the regime to commit to the bare minimum of not developing nuclear weapons.

"The regime is really afraid of what they see, and they are also afraid of a population which lost about 50,000 people," Phares said.

"They know that any agreement they sign with the United States or the international community, the population on the inside is not going to accept," Phares added.

Phares said the minimum Iranian citizens would accept is a transfer of power from the Iranian regime to a new transitional government.

He said he believes U.S. intelligence capabilities give it a leg up in any conflict in Iran.

"We will know before if the regime is going to use ICBMs," Phares said.

While Iran was able to strike Israel with several missiles during its 12-day war with Israel, this time Israel would have the full backing of the United States behind it, leaving the regime with a difficult decision to make.

"If they sign an agreement, the population is going to overrun them," Phares said.

"If they don't sign the agreement, the U.S.-led coalition is going to target them," he said.

"The targeting of the U.S. is not carpet bombing Iran," Phares added.

"It's not the bombing of Iran. It's the specific targeting of two militias.

"If you paralyze those two militias, the population will do the rest," Phares said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com