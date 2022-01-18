×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Newsmax TV | Voting Rights | voting rights act | senate | democrats

Rep. Norman: Dems' Talking Filibuster for Voting Act Will Turn US Into China

(Newsmax/''The Chris Salcedo Show'')

By    |   Tuesday, 18 January 2022 09:01 PM

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., warned on Newsmax that Senate Democrats, by way of enacting a talking filibuster, would bet that Republicans will not speak at length about it, leading Democrats to vote on a rule change that would permit a simple-majority vote on their voting rights legislation.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Norman said: "Think of the catastrophe that's going to happen if these people get permanent control. And that's what they're trying to do if they pass this — if they do away with the filibuster — and if [Democratic Sens.] Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema give in, then this country will not be able to recover."

"We will become another Cuba," Norman added, "another Venezuela, another China, which is, uh, completely overrun by a socialist-communist government that has taken away all of our rights. We can't let it happen."

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced plans to get rid of the 60-vote hurdle to pass a bill combining the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"Once members of the minority party have exhausted all of their speaking rights and defended their position on the Senate floor, the debate will have run its course and the Senate will move to vote on final passage at a majority threshold," Schumer said, according to The Hill.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., warned on Newsmax that Senate Democrats, by way of enacting a talking filibuster, would bet that Republicans will not speak at length about it, leading Democrats to vote on a rule change that would permit a simple-majority vote on their voting ...
voting rights act, senate, democrats
310
2022-01-18
Tuesday, 18 January 2022 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved