Rep. Norman: Dems' Talking Filibuster for Voting Act Will Turn US Into China

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., warned on Newsmax that Senate Democrats, by way of enacting a talking filibuster, would bet that Republicans will not speak at length about it, leading Democrats to vote on a rule change that would permit a simple-majority vote on their voting rights legislation.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Norman said: "Think of the catastrophe that's going to happen if these people get permanent control. And that's what they're trying to do if they pass this — if they do away with the filibuster — and if [Democratic Sens.] Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema give in, then this country will not be able to recover."

"We will become another Cuba," Norman added, "another Venezuela, another China, which is, uh, completely overrun by a socialist-communist government that has taken away all of our rights. We can't let it happen."

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced plans to get rid of the 60-vote hurdle to pass a bill combining the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"Once members of the minority party have exhausted all of their speaking rights and defended their position on the Senate floor, the debate will have run its course and the Senate will move to vote on final passage at a majority threshold," Schumer said, according to The Hill.

