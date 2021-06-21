Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Voting Bill Is 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing'

Presidential strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax TV Monday that the current Democratic voting bill in the House, and a compromise bill offered by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the Senate is nothing more than “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” so that Democrats can federalize and control future elections.

“This is the by far the major Democratic priority. They don't care about all the spending bills, infrastructure, (and) climate change,” Morris said Monday on “American Agenda.” “What they care about is manipulating the electoral system for Congress, and the presidency ad infinitum, and that's what this bill is an attempt to do, and it is a wolf and sheep's clothing.”

The House passed the For the People Act 220-210 along party lines in March, and it is now coming up for a vote in the Senate, but Manchin has said he opposes the current legislation.

The bill “addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government.”

According to a summary of the bill, it would establish independent redistricting commissions to carry out congressional redistricting, election security, securing election systems, campaign finance, require a “code of conduct” for Supreme Court judges, and require presidential candidates to release 10 years of tax returns.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics,” Manchin said in a column for the Charleston Gazette-Mail earlier this month. “Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner.”

In the column, Manchin said the proposed legislation was too partisan and not the kind of election reforms needed to strengthen confidence in the process.

“Of course, some in my party have argued that now is the time to discard such bipartisan voting reforms and embrace election reforms and policies solely supported by one party,” he said. “Respectfully, I do not agree.”

Instead, Manchin has released his own “compromise” bill that would make election day a national holiday, mandate 15 days of early voting, ban the practice of “gerrymandering,” require voter ID with alternatives like sworn affidavits or utility bills among other requirements.

Morris said the compromise would give the president too much power over elections through the attorney general, taking the powers to the states given by the Constitution away, federalizing elections.

“The (U.S.) Constitution is clear that the states decide who can vote in their states,” Morris said. “Now because of this massive discrimination against Blacks that happened in the old confederacy, the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 superseded that constitutional requirement. In the name of enforcing the 15th amendment.”

Morris said Democrats are now pointing to evidence of discrimination in all the states creating a need for federalized elections.

“Now what (Democrats are) saying is there's evidence of discrimination in all 50 states and we are going to take it over in the entire country,” Morris said. “And you can't change your election law. You cannot change voting requirements without the prior approval of the attorney general of the United States, which is to say, (President) Joe Biden. So, the president will have the unilateral authority in effect to set the rules for the coming election of 2022. That means we will no longer have a democratic process. With a small ‘D’ in electing Congress because the president can manipulate it any way he wants through the power of the attorney general.”

