Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Don't Let Illegals 'Cancel' Our Vote

Voter ID and proof of citizenship is not disenfranchising American voters or keeping them from voting; it is validating the power of their vote, not diminishing it, according to Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., on Newsmax.

"I think this is common-sense legislation: You know, any American should want to secure our votes and to make sure that it is limited to American citizens," Biggs told "Wake Up America" on Wednesday morning as the House seeks to vote on the SAVE America Act, a revised version of the SAVE Act that the House GOP passed over a year ago, now adding vote ID requirements.

"There's no reason that a foreigner, or especially an illegal alien, should come in and cast a vote that would cancel out one of our American citizens, and it's common sense."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is rejecting Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, urging the Senate to go nuclear to drop the filibuster to pass the voter integrity bill with a simple 50-vote majority.

"Well, the president has made it very clear that this is important: I just got to feel like the Senate is going to do the right thing," Biggs told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride. "This is not only what President [Donald] Trump wants, this is what American citizens want.

"And I know the voters in the third district of South Carolina, they sent me here to make a difference. And so, I'm going to fight until the very end to ensure that that happens."

Biggs, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, left "disgusted" by Democrats demonizing federal agents in a hearing Tuesday.

"I thought the rhetoric from the other side was absolutely disgusting," Biggs said. "You know, I support our men and women that serve every day, that go out, leave their families, and put up with this kind of drama.

"And I think it's unfortunate that they have to do that. And I support our ICE agents, I support my local law enforcement, and I'm grateful for what they do every day.

"And I think it's unfortunate that they should have to put up with this kind of drama from the Democrat side. I really think it's sad."

Also, the Senate Democrats forcing another government shutdown to stop DHS funding is equally appalling to Biggs.

"I think we do not need another shutdown, and this will be totally on the Democrats," she concluded. "They will be completely responsible for this because what they're asking for is unreasonable.

"And we have to continue to try to uphold and take care of our law enforcement and ensure that we have law and order – and what they're asking for is unreasonable."

