Zelenskyy to Newsmax: Sanctions Making 'Difficulties for Russia'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that new sanctions imposed on Russia by the Trump administration are beginning to show results and will significantly weaken Moscow's ability to sustain its war effort.

Zelenskyy, responding to questions from Newsmax correspondent Shelby Wilder in Kyiv, said coordinated measures by the U.S. and European Union "will make difficulties for Russia" and are already having a deeper effect than many expected.

"We are thankful to [the president] for this sanctions package," Zelenskyy said. "We will see how it will work. I think this is a very strong package. ... So, we understand the influence of these sanctions, and they are much more deeper than we can understand ... and they will make difficulties for Russia."

Zelenskyy said that even as Russia tries to downplay the impact, its denials are a signal the sanctions are biting.

"When Russians say something will not have influence, it means that it's a great, great decision," he said, adding that Kyiv expects to see growing signs of strain on Russia's economy and defense industries in the coming months.

Still, the Ukrainian leader stressed that Kyiv continues to urge the U.S. and its European allies to intensify pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in hopes of forcing him toward genuine negotiations to end the war.

"Of course ... we always need more," Zelenskyy said. "We are thankful, but we need more. We'll be thankful for more."

The remarks came amid the Trump administration's imposition of sweeping sanctions Oct. 22 on Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, a move that reportedly has dealt a major blow to Moscow's energy revenue and its vast network of shadow tankers.

The European Union followed suit a day later with its 19th round of sanctions, further targeting Russian energy exports and evasion tactics.

Those measures reportedly are contributing to steep declines in Russian state revenue and ongoing shortages in components critical for weapons production.

