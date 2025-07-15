Zelenskyy to Newsmax: Demonstration of Force Can Bring Putin to Peace Table

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Newsmax on Tuesday that any offensive weapons provided by the United States could force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, even if such weapons, including missiles that can strike deep inside Russian territory, aren't used.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a plan to rearm Ukraine with missiles and other weaponry, including Patriot air-defense systems, and warned of "very severe tariffs" if Putin does not end the war in 50 days. Russia rejected Trump's ultimatum Tuesday, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov saying "any attempts to make demands, especially ultimatums, are unacceptable to us."

Also Tuesday, Trump reportedly downplayed the possibility of sending Ukraine long-range weapons that would give Kyiv a chance to strike further into Russian territory, a move that some in Ukraine and the U.S. have said could help push Putin toward negotiations to end the fighting.

"President Trump and all of America and Europe know that we want peace and an end to the war," Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with Newsmax correspondent Shelby Wilder in Kyiv. "But the Russians understand only force. So, only strong sanctions and only strong weapons. We are ready for action, for a demonstration of force.

"I remember that we had a powerful deterrence package before President Trump became president. I wanted America to sell us such a package. But it was not done. We talked to President Trump about these things. I would really like us to be strong. A demonstration of strength forces Putin to the negotiating table. It is not a fact that we will have to use this force, but if Russia knows about its existence, it is already a strong argument for ending the war."

