Hamadeh to Newsmax: Zelenskyy's Lack of Humility Will Be His Downfall

Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz., criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approach to his White House meeting, calling his lack of humility a significant misstep that could impact Ukraine's future, during an interview on Newsmax on Saturday.

"I think this was a disastrous result for not only Zelenskyy but sadly the Ukrainian people as well," Hamadeh said Saturday on Newsmax's "The Count."

"And remember, this isn't a Republican issue. If you look at former President Joe Biden, he also said on a phone call with Zelenskyy that he wasn't being grateful enough."

"It seems to be the MO for Zelenskyy is to just take, take, take without being appreciative," he said. "I think what would have benefited Zelenskyy was having some humility walking into the Oval Office."

He also pointed to Zelenskyy's previous interactions with former President Donald Trump, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader missed an opportunity to cultivate a stronger relationship.

"He's dealt with President Trump before in his previous term, and instead, he could have actually built a relationship with him," Hamadeh said. "President Trump has said many good things about him before, especially when the whole Russia-gate collusion was happening."

The Arizona congressman commended Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for prioritizing American interests.

"I commend President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for standing up for once for the American people, he said. "So many Americans are wondering where all this money is going and what are the benefits and whether the people there are actually grateful."

"I agree with Sen. [Lindsey] Graham. I don't know how he's going to maintain leading that country going forward when the biggest backer of Ukraine has been the United States. So, he did himself zero favors by coming to Washington. I mean, to get yourself kicked out of the White House in that manner was truly embarrassing for him."

Hamadeh also praised Trump's decision to allow the press to witness the meeting.

"I think that's why it was genius that President Trump had the press there the whole time because the American people could witness it firsthand, diplomacy in action," he said. "And to see Zelenskyy totally embarrass himself and do himself no favors … Even his own ambassador recognized that."

"So many Americans are wondering, why are we supporting a country right now that is so ungrateful?" Hamadeh said. "I don't think he can maintain being president and wanting a good relationship with President Trump. The Ukrainians would do themselves a favor by replacing Zelenskyy."

