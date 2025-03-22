Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Putin 'Needs To Be Stopped In Ukraine'

The potential for a stable peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is still on shaky ground, Kurt Volker, former ambassador to Ukraine, told Newsmax on Saturday.

Volker told Wake Up America Weekend that Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed unreasonable demands on the negotiating table. "They want the country (Ukraine) to be completely neutral. They want to change the government. They want no more military support. They want it to be a demilitarized country. They want not only the land they've taken. They want more. So I just don't see Russia being able to agree."

Volker said while a full-fledged peace deal may be hard to achieve, a ceasefire of some sort may be workable. "But I can see a ceasefire, and I can see putting in place the kind of deterrent mechanisms that would prevent Putin from thinking it's worthwhile to try to attack again. That, I think, is where we are actually headed later on. But let's give President Trump every chance to see if he can really get a deal."

Looking back at the contentious White House exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where Trump told Zelenskyy he was playing with World War III, Volker says that may still be an issue if Russia's Putin is not blocked from continued aggression. "I think that the real danger of World War III is if Putin gets away with taking over another country with impunity, because that's going to encourage him to do it again with easier targets, you know, like the Baltic states or like Georgia. So he needs to be stopped in Ukraine."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com