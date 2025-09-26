Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Putin Weak; NATO Must Expand Air Defense Zone

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker told Newsmax on Friday that he fully supports NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s warning to Russia over repeated violations of allied airspace, calling the incursions “unacceptable” and “intentional” acts designed to test NATO’s resolve.

Rutte condemned a continuing series of Russian airspace incursions over NATO territory Thursday, and he said on Newsmax that Moscow's actions present an ever-growing risk to European security.

Volker, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine in President Donald Trump’s first term, told “American Agenda” the pattern of Russian military flights and drone operations into NATO airspace leaves “no doubt” about Moscow’s intent.

“There are too many of them,” he said. “They’re going on for too long for them to be anything else. “I think [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is probing NATO’s will, our capability to defend ourselves, but also our will to defend ourselves.”

Volker said Putin’s provocations are also aimed at pressuring the West to scale back support for Ukraine. But he argued that Putin is operating from weakness, not strength, noting that Russia’s economy is struggling with inflation, high interest rates, and fuel shortages, while its military “is not doing well at all” in Ukraine.

“He’s lost a lot of people and a lot of equipment,” he said. “So, he really needs an end to this war.” Volker added that Trump has correctly highlighted Russia’s vulnerability.

While praising Rutte’s strong response, Volker urged NATO to go further by expanding its air defense measures. He recommended establishing a 150-kilometer (93-mile) air defense zone around NATO territory to prevent Russian aircraft or drones from approaching allied borders.

“We shouldn’t allow that near our own territory,” he said. “We don’t want you flying in these areas, or else we’re going to have to take steps to prevent incursions into our airspace.”

Volker dismissed claims that some recent incidents might be accidental, citing an episode in which unarmed Russian drones flew over Poland for seven hours.

“If they were actually intended for Ukraine, they would have been armed,” he said. “Putin knew he was flying them into Poland and testing the way NATO would respond.”

