Jon Voight to Newsmax: Biden 'Systematically Eliminating' Trump's Progress

Legendary actor Jon Voight told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is attempting to "systematically eliminate" all the progress the U.S. made under former President Donald Trump.

"We had President Trump take a look at the problems when he came into office, and he solved them one after the other because he's a person that's a doer and he's a problem-solver," Voight explained, adding that Biden's White House is attempting to reverse those strides.

During the "Rob Schmitt Tonight" interview, Voight also attributed much of the trouble afflicting California — including poor leadership, soaring crime, and rising homelessness — as "a problem of morality."

"They don't know what right and wrong is," he concluded. "It seems like something simple like that, you know. So, they [California authorities] pass on people who are dangerous to the community, and we've seen lots of unfortunate things happen. A lot of people have been victimized by so many people, and then they put them back on the streets too."

However, Voight struck an optimistic tone that the November midterm election and broader future for California will eventually be great again, stating that he's "sure, little by little, it's going to turn around."

Dean Cain, a fellow conservative actor, was also interviewed by host Rob Schmitt regarding his experience as a conservative in Hollywood — beliefs that he says are secretly a lot more common in the town than people think.

"There are lots of people who are conservative in Hollywood. They just don't get any recognition. They don't get talked to, and they certainly don't speak up for fear of being canceled," Cain proclaimed.

"And I understand that, especially from the younger actors who quietly come to me all the time and go, 'Hey man, I love what you have to say, and I agree with you 100%. I just can't say anything because I want to work,'" he added.

