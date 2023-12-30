Amb. Kurt Volker to Newsmax: 'There's No Negotiating With Putin'

The Biden administration has effectively permitted Russia's Vladimir Putin to take pieces of Ukraine as it now signals a negotiated settlement might be the only path forward, former Trump administration Amb. Kurt Volker lamented on Newsmax.

"The reality is that Vladimir Putin is not going to negotiate: He's going to take what he can take, and then he's going to say the rest of that I'll take later," Volker told "America Right Now."

"There's no negotiating with Putin as an imperialist authoritarian."

Negotiating with a dictator is a fool's errand, all brought forward by the Biden administration's reluctance to deter Putin aggression, according to Volker, the former U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations during the Trump administration.

"We're hearing those signals from the administration that they are looking for a negotiation, but that is simply because they have been unwilling to give Ukraine the tools necessary to really bring the war home to Russia and end it more on Ukraine's terms," Volker, who testified in the House Democrats' first impeachment attempt, told host Tom Basile.

"So after almost two years now of piecemeal, step-by-step efforts that are leaving this war as something of a stalemate right now, the administration's saying, 'O.K., now let's negotiate.'"

Ukraine is managing to take some fight to Russia in airspace now, Volker noted.

"They need to show the Russians that they can bring the war home to Russia, and they do have a few advantages in terms of drone technology in terms of access to Russian space –when I say space, the Russian airspace," Volker concluded. "Russian infrastructure that is not as well protected because it hasn't been challenged as much as the Ukrainian infrastructure, so they can do this now."

