Trump to Newsmax: Biden Provoking Putin on Nukes Talking Regime Change

Former President Donald Trump is warning President Joe Biden is risking provoking Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons to defend himself against Biden's accidental call for a regime change in Russia.

"When you put him into a corner and you talk the way they're talking – they're talking weak – and they're almost giving him an incentive," Trump told Newsmax's John Bachman in an exclusive one-on-one interview backstage before his Save America rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday night. "They're handling him very badly, in my opinion."

Trump was referring to Biden's remarks during a speech in Poland, where he said Putin "cannot remain in power." That is a call for a regime change and Trump noted that tends to make dictators use deadly force, if not nuclear weapons to defend themselves.

"I think Biden apologized again today," Trump added to Bachman. "He apologizes, every time he makes a speech. He apologizes three, four times a day, everything he says."

Provoking Putin to escalate an invasion of Ukraine into a nuclear attack on a NATO ally, if not the United States, makes this the "most dangerous time" in American history, according to Trump.

"Look, we have people that don't know what they're doing," he said. "And it's the most dangerous time in the history of our country, in my opinion.

"I don't think our country has ever been in greater danger than it is right now, because of the power of certain weapons that I know very well."

Still, Biden has bungled the Trump-era deterrence on Russia and Putin, effectively opening the door for the invasion and needlessly leading to thousands of deaths, Trump continued.

"It's very sad when I watch it," he said. "All those people should be living now. They should not be dead.

"I can tell you, the country is just in shambles," Trump added to Bachman. "You look at these cities; they've been bombed, and they've been blown up, but it's going to take 50 to 100 years to rebuild them.

"And so many people have been killed and horribly wounded. But I will tell you: It should have never happened."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here