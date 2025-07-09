WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vladimir božovic | russia | ukraine | serbia | trump

Vladimir Božovic to Newsmax: Trump Calls for 'Step Toward Ending the War' in Ukraine

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 03:07 PM EDT

Vladimir Božović, consul general of Serbia and vice president of Society of Foreign Consuls, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine are a "much needed step toward ending the war."

Fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued this week despite phone conversations between Trump and Russian leaders last Thursday, which the president said "didn't make any progress...at all" towards a ceasefire.

"It is sad that this conflict has happened because the both of Russian Federation and Ukraine are our friends, Slavic and Orthodox country," Božović told Newsmax's "National Report," adding that both countries "were our allies for both World Wars."

He noted that Serbia's "position was very clear right after the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Serbia, through decision of our National Security Council, condemned that as the aggression and this is attack on a sovereign member of the state."

Božović said, "This position was also clearly expressed" by how Serbia voted in the United Nations "on the resolution related to this conflict," adding, "this is very clear general position of the Republic of Serbia."

He went on to praise Trump for his administration's diplomatic efforts, saying, "I see President Trump renew engagement of the efforts of this administration as very positive and much needed step toward ending the war."

Božović said that Trump's talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "since the beginning of his term give us hope that with strong American support, a compromise can be reached."

