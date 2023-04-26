Ramaswamy to Newsmax: 'Feel Pretty Good' About Lemon Ouster

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Newsmax on Wednesday that he feels "pretty good" about an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, which may have contributed to the host's ouster.

"I feel pretty good about it," Ramaswamy said on "American Agenda." To be honest with you, I got thick skin; I didn't take offense.

"I don't need any apologies. What I like doing is I like going to the other side's home turf, debating on the ideas, and then winning. Because, you know what, we have the winning side of the arguments.

"And I'm glad we smoked it out," Ramaswamy continued,"... Put yourself in Don Lemon's head: You think civil rights are good; the Second Amendment is bad. That's how his mind works.

"What I explained is the Second Amendment is fundamental to securing civil rights — including for Black Americans. That's what happened in American history. Well, it turns out that made his head explode; and he actually, you know, just unraveled on set. He was lashing out at me for saying these things despite not being Black. I believe we should be able to debate ideas, no matter the color of our skin. That's what it means to be American. That's Martin Luther King's dream, by the way, too."

Last week, Lemon interviewed Ramaswamy. The interview, which began on a combative note, reached its peak after the two began disagreeing over whether the Civil War led to Black people securing civil rights, notably the right to bear arms. Lemon and CNN parted ways on Monday.

Subsequently, The New York Times on Monday wrote: "In recent weeks, CNN leaders were hopeful that Mr. Lemon would adjust to his new morning-show role and that higher ratings would follow.

"On Wednesday, however, Mr. Lemon made headlines again after a highly contentious on-air exchange with Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate. The segment deteriorated as the men fiercely debated questions of Black history and the Second Amendment; Mr. Lemon's co-anchor [Poppy] Harlow could be seen sitting silently beside him, at times casting her gaze elsewhere and scrolling through her smartphone."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!