×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vivek ramaswamy | newsmax | gop | donald trump | 2024

Ramaswamy to Newsmax: I'm Leading With 'Specific Policy Solutions'

By    |   Wednesday, 08 March 2023 11:04 AM EST

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Newsmax Wednesday that his campaign is hitting the ground running with "specific policy solutions."

"I think we are already leading this field with specific policy solutions," Ramaswamy said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "Executive order 11246. It mandates that anybody who does business with the federal government, which includes over 20% of the U.S. workforce employed by those companies, has to adopt these race-based quotas. That is wrong.

"That created not only race-based affirmative action, but racism in every direction in this country."

"I'm the only Republican candidate, that I'm aware of, in history to expressly pledge to actually cross that out and end affirmative action in this country," he continued. "I've made other proposals, from abandoning climate religion to using the military to decimate the cartel south of Mexico and solve the fentanyl problem to shutting down government agencies, from the Department of Education to the FBI."

Ramaswamy said that other Republicans are "careful to dance around these issues" and are reluctant to raise them in public, even if they agree with him.

The biotech entrepreneur also said that he believes America is going through a "national identity crisis."

"If you ask most people in this country, What does it even mean to be an American today? you just get that blank stare in response — and I think that's a problem," he said. "But I have a vision for what it actually does mean to be an American.

"Those are the ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago. From merit to free speech to self-governance over aristocracy — basic ideas that I genuinely believe an overwhelming majority of Americans agree on, and I'm running for president to revive them, not just for us, but for the next generation."

When asked how he could beat former President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy said, "It's not by ignoring his base and trying to piece something else.

"To the contrary: I think Trump's base is an important part of my base and vice versa. I think the way that we win this is by showing that we are really the ones taking the America First agenda to the next level. As I often say, to put America first, we need to rediscover what America is."

"I give him credit for everything he did, but now, to take that to the next level, we need a new outsider, and I don't think that you get to be an outsider again," he continued. "You get to be an outsider once."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Newsmax Wednesday that his campaign is hitting the ground running with "specific policy solutions."
vivek ramaswamy, newsmax, gop, donald trump, 2024
471
2023-04-08
Wednesday, 08 March 2023 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved