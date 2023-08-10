Ramaswamy to Newsmax: I'm Against 'Persecution' of Trump

Entrepreneur and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Newsmax on Thursday that the federal indictments against former President Donald Trump are nothing more than "politicized persecution through prosecution."

Furthermore, Ramaswamy said that if elected, he will — not would — pardon Trump on day one in office.

Ramaswamy made his comments on "American Agenda," in a wide-ranging interview about his platform as a GOP candidate in 2024.

Noting that he is an opponent of Trump's in the Republican primary and that he's polling a very distant third, Ramaswamy still called the criminal proceedings against Trump for what they are.

"This is a politicized persecution through prosecution against one man, and if his last name were not Trump, there's no chance they'd be bringing any of these cases against him," he said.

"It would be easier for me if Donald Trump were not in this race," he continued, "but that is not how I want to win. We should not have a federal, administrative police state that eliminates its opponents from competition. That's not how we do things in the United States and that's why I'm dead set against it."

Ramaswamy also laid out his positions on a number of other issues, including outlining his plan to get at the "root causes" of crime in the U.S. He framed those causes as illegal immigration, mental health and restoring law and order — letting law enforcement do its job in this country.

While his outlooks on sealing the southern border and being pro-police are very Republican ideals, the GOP presidential hopeful had a very different take on combating mental health issues.

"We have seen a directly inverse correlation between the rise of violent crime and the closure of psychiatric institutions," Ramaswamy said. "That's a third rail you're not supposed to talk about as a politician; I'm not afraid to take it on. I think we need to reopen psychiatric institutions to handle the mental health and psychiatric illness epidemic across our country."

Ramaswamy was also adamant about protecting Medicare and social security, emphasizing, "No cuts for seniors, no cuts for seniors, no cuts for seniors."

However, he said that he would go after policies that incentivize people "to do the exact opposite of what's best for them." Example: Getting paid more to not work than to work; get paid more to live as a single mother, for example, rather than as a family unit.

Regarding abortion, Ramaswamy said he is "unapologetically pro-life," and he talked about "walking the walk" with Americans to turn the issue from a women's rights issue into a human rights issue.



As a candidate, he is in favor of abortion in cases of rape, incest, and with minors, however, Ramaswamy also made it clear that he's personally against abortion, even in those cases.

Ramaswamy then turned the conversation to high school graduates, saying that all of them should have to pass the civics test we require of immigrants on their path to citizenship, or at least serve in the U.S. military or as a first-responder for "six months at a minimum."

"We're in a crisis of national pride," he said, especially among young people.

