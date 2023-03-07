Ramaswamy to Newsmax: DirecTV's Decision Violates 'Existing Laws'

GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy told Newsmax on Tuesday that DirecTV's dropping of the conservative news network violated existing laws.

When asked by "The Chris Salcedo Show" if he would allow as president private companies to garner taxpayer dollars while simultaneously favoring speech, Ramaswamy outlined that such measures "represent more basic legal violations even under existing laws."

Notwithstanding his stance on addressing such laws, Ramaswamy notes that he would take further measures to protect free speech if elected president. If elected, he says, he would propose "making political expression a civil right in our country to make sure that no one has to choose between their economy and their right to speak freely, between putting food on the dinner table and actually expressing ... themselves as a citizen."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

Ramaswamy also notes that even if the government actors are still acting in a maligned way, they are still subject to the same rules as everyone else in the United States.

"It's really the invisible fist of government lurking behind the scenes. And one of the things that I've always said is, if it's state action in disguise, then the Constitution still applies."

"And we need a president of the United States who understands that the real threat to liberty isn't just big government, it's this new hybrid of big government and big business that together is far more powerful than either one alone ... And we need a leader in the White House, who actually first personally understands that deeply. That's a big part of what motivates me to make this run."

Insert below at bottom of all TV (updated May 10 2021)

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Donald Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we are still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.