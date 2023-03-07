Ramaswamy to Newsmax: I Would End Affirmative Action

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy told Newsmax that if elected, he would end "affirmative action."

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, Ramaswamy says, "I think one of the greatest forms of bigotry is actually affirmative action in this country itself."

"It's not just a form of anti-white and anti-Asian racism, though it is that; it is also a form of anti-Black racism that teaches Black people in this country that you can't make it on your own; that you on your own merit couldn't have achieved positions of authority or achievement, so we have to give them to you instead. That is a racist presupposition. It is a form of psychological slavery," Ramaswamy states.

The GOP presidential candidate contends that because affirmative action was created by executive order, such as when President Lyndon Johnson instituted it, "it can be ended by one."

"I'm not aware of a Republican presidential candidate in history, let alone a Republican president in office, who has actually tackled this issue. Even though you don't even need Congress or congressional authority to actually do it," Ramaswamy adds.

"I think that's one of the hallmark features of my campaign: I'm willing to take on issues that even other Republicans will agree with me privately on, but publicly dance around the issue very delicately, from affirmative action to abandoning climate religion to using the military south of the border. That's what we need to do to take America First to the next level."

Ramaswamy is among a small handful of hopefuls seeking the Republican nomination. He joins the likes of former President Donald Trump, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, former Cranston, Rhode Island mayor Steve Laffey, and Aaron Day as nominee hopefuls who have officially announced their candidacy for president.

Meanwhile, a much longer list exists of those rumored to throw their hat in the ring. That includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, former U.N. ambassador John Bolton, former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

