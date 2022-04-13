Vitali Klitschko to Newsmax: You Support Russia or You Support Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Wednesday said outsiders' take on the war should be black and white.

"You support Russia, or you support Ukraine; you support war, or you support peace," the former world heavyweight boxing champion told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"We defend the same values and principals because we want to build a Democratic, modern Ukraine. And [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants to build a big Russian empire. We don't want to go back to the USSR.

"Putin is sick; he is unhealthy," Klitschko continued. "It's possible to use chemical weapons, and that's why this war can touch everyone. We need to stop the war as soon as possible."

There are allegations Putin's troops used chemical weapons on Ukrainian fighters defending Mariupol as Russia takes over the city. Pentagon is closely monitoring those reports.

"We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol, Ukraine," Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said. "We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

"These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine," he added.

Wladimir Klitschko, also a former world heavyweight boxing champion who is fighting alongside his brother, Vitali, in Ukraine, told Newsmax the war has destroyed infrastructure, and Russian soldiers have killed, raped, and tortured civilians.

"Thousands of civilians have been lost – it's just as horrifying as it could be that people are still being killed. I've seen it with my own eyes," he said.

"I've seen too many dead bodies in Bucha, Gostomel, right after Russian forces left those cities. Those images are terrifying. It's just horror here on Earth. Just seeing those civilians with hands tied behind their backs, you could see they were executed with head shots."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here