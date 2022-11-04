Va. Lt. Gov. Sears to Newsmax: Fed-Up Dems' Votes Key for GOP Wins

Eleven U.S. House seats are up for grabs in Virginia's election Tuesday, and Republicans could pick up seats in major races, but Democrats who are not happy with how the federal government is performing will prove key in getting them into office, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears told Newsmax on Friday.

"When we voted the way that we did and put in all of these Republicans last year, we meant it," Sears said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We could not have won here in Virginia had some Democrats not decided that the other party had gone too far. We could not have won, so we got Democrat crossover votes, and we're going to get them again."

Some key races to watch, Sears said, are in the 2nd, 7th, and 10th congressional districts.

In the 2nd district, incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, is challenged by GOP state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans.

In the 7th District, GOP candidate Yesli Vega is taking on incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Sears described Vega as having an "American dream story," as her parents came to the United States from El Salvador "with zero" dollars.

"She is a sheriff's deputy and also in office as a county supervisor," said Sears. "We love her to death. We think that she's going to do amazing."

The 10th Congressional race, meanwhile, pits Republican Hung Cao against incumbent Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton, and Sears said she thinks the GOP candidate has an "excellent shot."

"He was born in Vietnam," she said, calling his story an "American dream," too. "His family came here with no cash, and he became a naval officer."

As in her election last year, when she and Gov. Glenn Youngkin pulled out a rare GOP win in the predominantly blue state, education and parental rights continue to be a driving force in Virginia's politics, Sears said.

"Apparently the Democrats, the ultra-Democrats, have not learned their lesson, which is that parents are their children's first teachers," she said. "We're not co-parenting with the government. These are our children. We had these children, we will decide what's best for them. And these school boards, which are mostly Democrats, they are still making the same nonsense decisions, so parents are gonna show them one more time, no, no, no."

Sears also rejected the idea that COVID lockdowns were necessary for schools, and said in states like South Dakota, Texas, and Florida, which had Republican governors, children were not locked out of schools like they were in Virginia, and test scores are showing the results.

CNBC has rated Virginia as being "number one" in business, said Sears, but she is concerned because of the state of education after the pandemic lockdowns.

"We have fared worse in all of the country at the fourth-grade level when it comes to math, reading, etc.," she said. "So how can you be number one? What kind of jobs can you attract? What companies want to come here?"

The government under Democrats is lying, Sears added.

"They're giving us this pack of lies and we're seeing through it, and we're going to change things in three days," said Sears. "We don't expect eloquence from fools, and we don't expect our government to lie to us either."

