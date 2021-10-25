Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: McAuliffe Will Lose Virginia Governor's Race

Conservative media host Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax that former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will lose the gubernatorial race to his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin.

Appearing Monday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance,'' O'Reilly said: ''The poor father in Loudoun County whose daughter was raped, that's going to cause McAuliffe to lose, so Youngkin will beat him eight days from today.''

According to an Emerson College poll conducted Oct. 22-23, McAuliffe and Youngkin are neck and neck at 48% each.

''If McAuliffe loses, that's huge. That's a big, big negative for the Democratic Party,'' O'Reilly said.

But on a different track, as the interview continued, O'Reilly called for President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to be fired.

''Fauci himself should be removed tomorrow by President Biden. Does Fauci know the $7 million from the National Institutes of Health went to this, uh, organization eco something EcoHealth? And then that went on to Wuhan?

''I don't know what Fauci knew. But I know enough to say that I don't trust the man. I don't think 95% of Americans trust him, so why is he there? Get rid of him. His credibility is gone,'' O'Reilly added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here