Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Americans 'Feeling the Heat' of High Inflation

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., cannot help but shake his head at prominent Democrats, such as President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who publicly maintain the United States economy is either "strong as hell" or that no recession has yet to occur.

"I think that most Americans are feeling the heat when it comes to rising prices, and Pete Buttigieg is just singing that administration's tune that everything is hunky-dory," Cline told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"But voters know better," added Cline, who oversees the state's 6th congressional district, which covers a large vertical swath of Virginia.

With just 22 days until the Nov. 8 midterms, Cline says the House Republican candidates are campaigning hard on the economy and inflation — the two hottest issues heading into Election Night, according to most polls.

Republicans are "making voters realize that Democrats are not focused on inflation — instead, they're trying to cover it up or dismiss it," says Cline.

The Virginia congressman then added, "When CBS calls [Secretary Buttigieg] out for 'political spin' [on the high inflation, recession talk] ... you know that you're having real trouble getting your message straight."

The sluggish economy and high inflation may be pressing issues for Republicans, independents, and centrists. But in a recent Harvard-Harris poll, voters who identified as Democrats put more stock in the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol, women's reproductive rights, climate change, and gun control — by a considerable margin over the economy and inflation.

That prompted Cline to emphasize the stark platform differences between Democrats and Republicans, heading into Election Night.

Cline says the Republicans are laser-focused on the economy, inflation, energy independence, curtailing illegal immigration, and backing local/state policing units.

"We're [also] going to confront Big Tech [on antitrust protections]. We're going to restore parental rights [in education]; and we're going to restore election integrity," says Cline.

"We have made a commitment to America that is going to serve as a road map for hitting the ground on Day 1" next year, added Cline, assuming House Republicans reclaim the majority in the midterms.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!