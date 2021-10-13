Father of Girl Allegedly Raped by 'Gender-Fluid' Boy: School, Law Said 'Stay Quiet'

Scott Smith, the father of a Virginia high school student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a "gender-fluid" boy wearing a skirt in a girls' restroom at Stone Bridge High School, told Newsmax on Wednesday that school and law enforcement officials asked him to stay quiet in order to get justice for his daughter.

He also said the boy was quietly transferred to a new school and, two weeks later, arrested in connection with a sexual assault in a classroom there.

''I was told I needed to stay silent and not speak out about this if I wanted to see justice for my daughter,'' Smith said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''To be honest, it was all camps. It was my attorney, it was the prosecuting attorney, it was the sheriff's department. I was told, 'Stay off social media. Don't talk about this if you want to get justice for your daughter.' I was told by the sheriff's department that the best way to get justice for my daughter was to stay quiet.''

Smith was arrested in June at a school board meeting in Loudoun County after he flew into a rage following comments by Superintendent Scott Ziegler that ''the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and that to his knowledge, "we don't have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.''

As for the initial response from the school, ''I had to raise so much chaos at the school to draw enough attention to get police to come to help my daughter because I wasn't getting the help I needed from the SRO [school resource officer] or the principal,'' Smith said.

''Where's the ambulance? Why do you have my wife and daughter trapped in a room that they're not allowed to talk, and you have me at the other side of the door in a standoff?

''Basically, we were escorted off the property, told we were no longer allowed to be on school property at that point,'' he continued. ''We were told to report to the sheriff's office, which is what I wanted to do all day. We were assigned an SVU [a special victims unit] detective.

''The interview took place, the rape kit was done the very next morning and that was pretty much the last we ever heard from the school. Summer came, and it was turned over to the law enforcement.''

The boy was arrested in July and charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The case is still moving through the courts.

Then the suspect, who Smith's family thought was under house arrest, was attending a different school, where he was arrested in another sexual assault.

''That's what kicked off — people putting two and two together. We were very careful to talk to anybody about it. It just ran like fire. I do know that there's a news agency that reached out from Britain, I believe, to the Loudoun County Sheriff's, and they did confirm this: that it is, in fact, the same boy.

''We haven't heard from the prosecuting attorney. We've not heard from the school system.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here