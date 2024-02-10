Rep. Foxx to Newsmax: Biden's Response Supports Hur's Report Conclusions

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's response to a recent report supports its conclusions, raising concerns about his mental capacity.

On Saturday's "Wake Up America," Foxx stated, "I think he was irritated by what the report said, which I think is very accurate. It got under his skin, and he wanted to come out and refute it, and what he did was basically support the report. He didn't do anything to refute it because he couldn't remember things. And he showed that what the report was saying was accurate."

Foxx expressed sympathy for President Joe Biden, remarking, "I really felt badly for the president in that moment. I think any human being would do that, but our country is in danger when we have a person who does not have the memory and does not have the mental capacity to be absolutely top of their game."

Biden delivered a passionate defense of his mental acuity at the White House on Thursday following a report from Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur, who described him as "an elderly man with a poor memory." NPR reported Hur's characterization of Biden, noting difficulties in remembering timelines and other facts.

The report cited instances where Biden mistakenly referred to French President Emmanuel Macron as "Mitterrand" and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel as "Helmut Kohl," confusing them with past leaders of France and Germany.

Hur's report portrayed Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," stating it would have been challenging to convict him of a serious felony requiring willfulness in the retention of classified Afghanistan documents due to memory lapses.

Regarding potential Democrat replacements if Biden steps down, House Education Committee Chair Foxx remarked, "Well, of course, I'm not interested in seeing another Democrat take the presidency. I'm interested in seeing Donald Trump as president again. But yes, there are probably some Democrats who could do it, but none of them, in my opinion, will take this country to where we need to be."

Foxx criticized the Biden administration's policies, asserting, "What has happened under the Biden administration is that our country has been set back dramatically. And what we need is a great change back to how things were under the Trump administration and to get away from the policies of the Biden administration."

