Rep. Foxx to Newsmax: Biden's Decline Puts US in 'Sad Shape'

The United States is in "sad shape" with President Joe Biden's mental and physical conditions, and he "does not seem capable of taking on the duties" of his office, Rep. Virginia Foxx said on Newsmax Friday.

Foxx referred to the special counsel's report that described the president as having "significant limitations" with his memory.

"That report was very troubling when I saw pieces of it yesterday afternoon, and then I saw that the president was going to have the press conference and I wanted to watch it to see how it would go, but it affirmed the report," the North Carolina Republican said on "National Report."

The documentation on Biden came as part of special counsel Robert Hur's report of the investigation into the president's possession of classified documents from his time between leaving the vice presidency in 2017 and his assuming the role as president in 2021.

"Somebody pointed out that he has somebody right next to him all the time with the 'nuclear football' and it's very concerning that he has memory this bad, and then again, his physical condition is bad," said Foxx. "He is seen very little. He doesn't do much … so I think our country is in a precarious position with Mr. Biden as president."

Meanwhile, Foxx said that she believes that the transcript of Hur's interview with Biden should be released publicly.

"Transparency is important," said Foxx, who heads the House Education Committee. "That's what we're asking for from the colleges and universities, and that's what we should get from the president. They should release the entire interview so that we can see what else is in there."

Hur, she added, "may be doing the president a favor by putting out just those little snippets that he put out. We need to see the entire interview."

Foxx also discussed calls she and other Republicans are making for Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign after he said recently it is "difficult to say" whether the anti-Israel phrase "From the river to the sea" is antisemitic.

"The American Jewish Committee has said in their glossary of how to translate terms [that is] hate speech," she said. "He's acting like the president of Harvard and the president of UPenn and MIT, where they can't clearly say what is hate speech or what is what is defined as antisemitic, and this is definitely antisemitic."

Cardona should not only resign because of his statements on antisemitism but because of the incompetency of his department, said Foxx.

"This statement is on top of visiting other incompetencies," she said. "[Students] should feel safe and they should know that their Secretary of Education is concerned for them."

Meanwhile, Foxx's committee is still investigating Harvard University after the controversy involving resigned President Claudine Gay and the comments she and other Ivy League presidents made while testifying before the House Education Committee.

However, she told Newsmax that despite letters to the school, it is not answering the committee's questions.

"I've given them one week to submit the answers to the questions that we're giving them and if they don't comply, then we will subpoena the records," said Foxx. "They know we have that authority and we will use it."

