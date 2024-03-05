Rep. Foxx to Newsmax: What Is Harvard Hiding?

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., on Tuesday pushed back on assertions made by Harvard that it's complying with the congressional subpoena, telling Newsmax that sending blank pages does not meet the standard.

Foxx, House Education Committee chair, joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to note that she considers the stonewalling by Harvard to be an act of "malfeasance."

"What are they hiding? If they're not giving us the information that we are requesting, then they obviously must be hiding something," Foxx said. "We need to get to the bottom of the antisemitic actions that are occurring on Harvard's campus and Harvard's response to those things."

Foxx said that a roundtable with students last week surfaced that antisemitic incidents are still taking place "and it's not getting any better."

"[Harvard is] not providing the information that we need," Foxx said. "They should be forthcoming with the information we're asking them for. I think it's malfeasance on the part of Harvard not to do it."

Foxx reacted to a Harvard spokesperson saying it has turned more than 4,900 pages of information over 11 submissions. But some pages are heavily redacted or blank altogether.

"We want quality, not quantity, in the information that we're getting from Harvard, and they are just not responding adequately," Foxx said.

"It's a shame, it really is a shame."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com