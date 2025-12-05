Vince Offer to Newsmax: Will 'Destroy Wokeism' With Texas Bid

Texas congressional candidate Vince Offer told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Friday morning that he's running for Congress to "bring reality back to America" and "destroy wokeism" before it indoctrinates another generation.

Offer said his mission is rooted in what he views as a cultural emergency, especially for the youth of America.

"A lot of these kids are, like, getting woked out," he said, arguing that elementary and college classrooms have become targets for ideological "pillars ... going after our kids."

His goal, he added, is simply to "clean up the mess."

The infomercial personality — best known for the "ShamWow" and "Slap Chop" — said his pivot into politics was sparked by the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September while on a college speaking tour.

Offer recalled finishing a parody video titled "Woke Buster" just before Kirk was fatally shot.

"I send an email to my graphics person Sept. 9 about sending me a thumbnail, and [Kirk] dies the next day," Offer said. "I just thought, what a coincidence. It's called 'Woke Buster' and he's the woke buster."

When he released the video a month later, on Kirk's birthday, Offer said the biggest tech company in the world throttled views of the clip.

"I'm like what's going on?" he said. "I get millions of views on another platform, and I only get like 100 views a day [on the major site]?"

The suppression of his content pushed him into the race for Texas' 31st Congressional District, Offer said, where he is running in the Republican primary to unseat longtime Rep. John Carter, R-Texas.

Immigration also figures prominently in his platform, particularly in Texas, which shares the longest stretch of the southern border with Mexico of any U.S. state.

Offer praised President Donald Trump for aggressively curbing illegal border crossings since beginning his second term and questioned what Carter has achieved on immigration during his lengthy tenure in Congress.

"Did he stop any illegal immigration? I don't think so," he said. "I would have been by the border every day — 'Guys ... go back ... here's some Slap Chops.'"

Asked about Republican gains in Texas' redistricting fight, Offer said it won't alter his own campaign strategy but reflects a broader demographic shift. New arrivals from California and New York, he said, are increasingly "independent-minded," "patriots," and "Newsmax-type thinkers."

"It makes sense to do some redistricting and getting some more seats," he said, "because there's more competent people" now calling the Lone Star State home.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

