McAllen, Texas, Mayor to Newsmax: Not Seeing Rush to Cross Border

By    |   Friday, 12 May 2023 12:31 PM EDT

Mayor Javier Villalobos of McAllen, Texas, told Newsmax he has not seen the expected rush of people trying to cross the southern border.

The Republican mayor made his comments on Friday's "National Report."

He credited Mexico with educating people waiting to cross into the U.S. about the ramifications of doing so.

The expiration of the Trump-era Title 42 was expected to spark a rush across the border. But Villalobos said his border town hadn't seen any sight of it yet.

"Yesterday we did notice a little bit of an uptick as far as the numbers, but fortunately there was a lot of education going on in Mexico about the possible ramifications."

He said it seemed like a lot of people are heeding the advice of Mexican officials and not crossing the border right now.

"I have not seen yet what we had expected," he said. "We're ready. We really are, but fortunately today, or up to this hour, the numbers we expected are not there, and hopefully that's the way it stays.

"We were prepared for up to the extent of possibly 5,000 immigrants, and fortunately we're not there yet. I think we may reach that in a couple of days. So, we are prepared. We always have, but at least to the best of our ability."

