Toensing, diGenova to Newsmax: Pence, Pompeo Now Part of D.C. Swamp

Victoria Toensing, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department, and her husband, the former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe diGenova, told Newsmax on Friday that Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo's lack of support for Donald Trump after his latest indictment shows they now are part of the D.C. swamp.

Pompeo, who was CIA director and secretary of state in the Trump administration, told Fox News on Tuesday, when Trump pleaded not guilty to a 37-count federal indictment regarding his handling of classified documents, that "If the allegations are true ... some of these were pretty serious, important documents, so that's wrong."

Pence, the former vice president who is running against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, "Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations. And I can't defend what is alleged. But the president is entitled to his day in court, he's entitled to bring a defense, and I want to reserve judgment until he has the opportunity to respond."

"This absolutely is just the swamp," diGenova told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Sebastian Gorka. "It doesn't take much courage to be able to say that what has happened to the former president of the United States is a national disgrace. This is an outrage.

"This hasn't happened in 250 years of our country for a reason, because we are not a banana republic. But [President] Joe Biden and [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and [special counsel] Jack Smith have made us one.

"The president of the United States should never have been charged with a crime regardless of the facts. The way you deal with this is you resolve it. You don't charge the president, you sit down.

"You've got your documents. None of them were lost. None of them were destroyed. None of them were compromised. There was absolutely no reason to take this step except one reason: To try to injure him in his race for the presidency."

Toensing said Pompeo's "conduct now doesn't surprise me one wit." She told a story of how she and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani were trying to represent whistleblowers in Ukraine willing to give them information about Biden corruption when they found out damaging information about Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

"We uncovered the fact that Yovanovitch, the ambassador there, was really a terrible ambassador," she said. "She was telling people not to listen to anything Trump wanted because he was going to be impeached. Lots of bad things.

"So, Rudy told the president and the president asked Rudy to tell Pompeo to fire her. Pompeo refused because she was [a defender of the LGBTQ] community and said, 'You go find dirt on her.' And I sat with Rudy at the Trump Hotel collecting things that people were saying about her. And then Rudy gets blamed for [Trump's first] impeachment. But no, it was Mike Pompeo. He didn't have the guts to fire her."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!