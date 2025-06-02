Toensing to Newsmax: Colo. Attack Is a Federal Case

Victoria Toensing, a former deputy assistant attorney general, told Newsmax on Monday it's wrong for a local prosecutor to handle the Sunday attack in Colorado on supporters of Israel.

Toensing told "American Agenda" that it's clearly a case for federal officials to manage.

"And I would think that the important thing would be for the attorney general to take over this case. It's a federal case," she said.

Toensing said federal prosecutors will handle the case properly.

"I don't trust the state of Colorado. Look how stupid they were about, oh, we don't know if it's terrorism. It's too soon," she said.

Toensing said that's not the right attitude to prosecute a serious case.

"And I would bet you [former President Joe] Biden's Justice Department would have been saying the same thing out of the FBI, but not under [Director] Kash Patel. It's terrorism."

The available evidence so far, she said, makes it clear. "When you say 'free Palestine' and injure people, it's terrorism."

Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, joined the show, and he said the case underscores the critical importance of having secure border policies.

"And that's why the Biden policy is directly responsible for this. And that's why that chief of police of Boulder, who didn't want to be divisive by calling it terrorism, is a joke."

President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to blame the attack solely on Biden for supporting an immigration policy allowing the man charged in the attack, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, to enter the U.S. illegally.

