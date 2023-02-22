Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: EU Cannot Allow Russia, China to Control Europe

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who's also a native of Nosivka, Ukraine, which was part of the old Soviet Union when she was a child, characterized it as a "good thing" that President Joe Biden visited Ukraine and Poland earlier this week, in support of the Ukrainians' war effort against the Russians.

Biden made the right move in helping "make sure that Russia and China don't control Europe," Spartz told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The United States government has sent billions of dollars' worth of financial, military, logistical, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine over the last 12 months. That's a greater commitment than the European Union has provided to Ukraine, explained Spartz, despite the EU being more "imminent" in geography.

The EU had been "dragging its feet" on fully helping Ukraine, lamented Spartz. It "made a lot of promises" to Ukraine and Europe, but didn't deliver on many.

"A lot of stuff going on the battlefield, it's not efficient, many people have died, and it's costly," Spartz continued. "And if we prolong this war, it will only escalate further and cause more death and destruction, and cost a lot more money.

"I think Europeans have to be pushed. It's a very complicated continent with a lot of different interests," said Spartz, while adding the EU ultimately doesn't "want Russia and China controlling them."

With the Russia-Ukraine war approaching the one-year anniversary on Friday, Spartz intimated it's not too late for earnest diplomacy to determine a way for both countries to walk away from the war, while also thinking it prevailed in peace talks.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin might never accept that option, says Spartz.

"Unfortunately, until Russia understands that the situation is very serious on the ground ... they won't get to diplomacy," said Spartz. It's very important for the major world leaders to get involved, "because this is a very dangerous situation."

