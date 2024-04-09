Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: US Needs 'Strategy' on Ukraine

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress and the Biden administration need "a strategy" for helping Ukraine fight off the ongoing Russian invasion as Congress debates sending more aid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is under increasing pressure to move forward with a Ukraine aid package despite opposition from some conservatives.

Spartz, who was born in Ukraine and lived there until the age of 22, commented on the aid package.

"I understand … the importance not to lose the war with Russia and China and Iran now against the United States, but as an American congresswoman, I also understand we have to act in our national interest and blank checks are never in our national interest," she said on "Newsline."

"We do not have an unlimited amount of money. ... We also need to make sure that we have a strategy because Ukrainians also don't have never-ending people, so we need to have a strategy. If you think about it, how we took down the Soviet Union, it was not just with weapons," adding that the U.S. had a "proper strategy on energy and access [to] the financial markets."

Spartz said Russia and China now have "a lot of access" and have "infiltrated our markets," which she said "is a big problem. So I think … it is in our national interest to stop Russia from advancing further, but you cannot do it without strategy.

"When you deal with Hamas or dictators like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, they only understand the language of weapons, so if you want to get them to the [negotiating table] you need to send weapons."

