Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: Bobulinski 'Brave' for Testimony

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., applauded the testimony of Tony Bobulinski this week, telling Newsmax on Friday it takes "brave people" like the former Hunter Biden business partner to help Congress and the American people get to the bottom of the Biden family corruption.

Spartz joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to commend Bobulinski for the courage to stand up to the attacks of Democrats for telling the truth.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax earlier this week that he had never seen Democrats behave the way they did in trying to intimidate Bobulinski while he gave a deposition behind closed doors.

That was not lost on the Ukrainian-born Spartz, a member of the House Oversight panel.

"So I'm glad that there are some brave people like Tony that are willing to stand up and under oath, you know, to tell the truth and being attacked," Spartz said. "You saw the Democrats are doing when you're trying to tell the truth. Try to undermine witness and try to intimidate, they do it all the time."

Bobulinski testified under oath in testimony that the Biden family "sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence."

"This is a very serious allegation, and we need to get to the bottom," Spartz said. "He's dealing with Russian, Ukrainian, Romanian, Chinese corrupt oligarchs, with communist government while his father is sitting vice president of the United States."

"That's a very serious matter, and I think we need to take it seriously. All American people need to take it seriously and get to the bottom of it," she said.

