Tags: victoria spartz | joe biden | foreign policy | israel | u.s. | ukraine | middle east

Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: 'We Don't Have Peace Through Strength'

By    |   Saturday, 25 November 2023 11:26 AM EST

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., is concerned about weak U.S. foreign policy, particularly in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East, telling Newsmax that "we don't have peace through strength."

"Listen, unfortunately, there were a lot of failures of foreign policies in Afghanistan and Ukraine and now in the Middle East. It is where we are, and unfortunately, now we have a lot of major wars around the world because we don't have peace through strength because this president, you know, has a lot of weaknesses," Spartz stated.

Appearing on "America Right Now," Spartz emphasized the proactive approach needed to address global challenges. "Any war against dictators and terrorists can't be won through a cease-fire; they have to be won. I think, you know, Israel has the right to defend their people and their country, and they have to deal with the terrorist situation."

Spartz warned that without addressing these issues, there will "never be peace in the Middle East."

Spartz pointed to "very serious allegations and very disturbing evidence" of the president's involvement in dealings with corrupt and communist countries. She raised concerns about the potential compromise of the president by foreign adversaries.

"I think, you know, we are going to go now in subpoena processes because we, you know, we are the party that goes through proper due processes," said Spartz, a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

"We have a president of the country that has very strange foreign policies. It was very disturbing to me personally when I observed that," Spartz added. "We have someone who's running to be in office again, and I think we need to make sure that we move with this as fast as we can."

According to Spartz, the investigation's focus includes dealings with Burisma, a Russian company, and connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

"This is a very serious situation, but we need to hear these key witnesses. And if they don't come voluntarily, then we start issuing subpoenas to really start moving forward."

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 25 November 2023 11:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

