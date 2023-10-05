Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: Trump Needs to Focus on Election

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., told Newsmax Thursday that she thinks former President Donald Trump should focus on his 2024 presidential aspirations instead of possibly serving as speaker of the House of Representatives.

"I think President Trump probably needs to get concentrated on his election," Spartz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "He has plenty of drama. I think it's good for him to come and talk to us. And he has a lot of strong supporters here, and I think it's good. But, ultimately, we need to figure out how our branch can function and deliver results.

"I think we need to stay in that room until we figure out who's going to be the next speaker and don't have a show and circus like we had last time. But it shows that Republicans do hold their leaders accountable, and that is an important message that will be sent to any next leader: that we are not sheep."

"Republicans expect you to deliver, and Republicans will hold you accountable," she said.

Trump is considering visiting House Republicans on Capitol Hill as speculation mounts that he's flirting with the idea of becoming House speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted on Tuesday.

"A lot of people have been calling me about speaker," Trump told reporters on Wednesday outside the Manhattan courtroom where his civil fraud trial is taking place. "All I can say is, we'll do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party."

"My total focus is on being president," he added, noting that there are many "great people" within the GOP who could take on the job.

Spartz also said that balancing the next budget is not something that looks likely, given the fiscal circumstances, despite the political will among Republicans to tackle federal spending levels.

"Let's just not lie to the American people that we can balance something right now," she said. "The magnitude and the destructive effects of this national debt are very, very material. And inflation coming with this is going to destroy the middle class and opportunities for low-income people, so we need to get serious.

"Many Congresses pointed to this issue, but we are responsible for what we are today. Are we going to be the same worthless Congress? Or are we actually going to stand up and go do something for the people, not for special interest groups that love ... all of this money that they're getting?"

"I said let's at least try to do a debt commission, which will be enforceable with a vote at the end of next year," she continued. "We can have a conversation with the people; we can deliberate. You cannot do things overnight and have something meaningful that will change the trajectory of our debt."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!