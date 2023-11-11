SNL Alum Victoria Jackson to Newsmax: Being Conservative Cost Me Jobs

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" star Victoria Jackson, who said she has a new music CD coming out, told Newsmax Saturday that she isn't limited in the jobs she accepts because of being outspoken about her Christian faith, but due to coming out as an "outspoken conservative."

"I told the world I was a Christian on [the] 'Bill Maher' [show] in the 90s," she said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "It was politically incorrect, but that did not limit my stand-up comedy gigs. But when I came out as a conservative, my agent dumped me."

And then, Jackson said that when she "said some things about that homosexuality was a sin, then I lost all my agents because that's the golden thing you can't say."

Meanwhile, Jackson, while saying she enjoyed a "Saturday Night Live" show from two weeks ago when comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the program, said the ensemble comedy overall has lost its humor because it's too political.

"Politics is so different now than when I was on the show," she said. "In the 80s, [Ronald] Reagan was the president and I wasn't political, but I felt safe because he was tearing down the Berlin Wall and saying get rid of communism. Now politics is making people hate each other. In those days, it wasn't like that."

She added that she remembers when Kate McKinnon played the piano on the program, while dressed as Hillary Clinton and crying because she lost, and she thought it "was a worship song" to then-President Barack Obama.

"I was like, what happened to the show?" said Jackson. "What happened to comedy? They never would make fun of Obama. I think that's when they jumped the shark."

Jackson said she's "mostly a grandma these days" and has lived in Nashville for 11 years.

"I am here to plug my first music CD that I've made with real musicians and 18 songs I've written since moving here," she said. "Pride is a sin, but I'm pleased with how it turned out."

Jackson added that she also has a part in a movie that's coming out that was "super fun, and I have a funny part in it."

And yes, Jackson said she still plays the ukelele, whipping it out to play while she sang on Newsmax.

"When I get to Nashville, I'm going to knock them dead," she sang. I'll be the only country singing star who can sing standing on her head on my ukulele at the Opry."

