Hanson to Newsmax: Colleges Won't 'Rank the Differences' Anymore

Historian and Stanford Hoover Institution fellow Victor Davis Hanson told Newsmax Friday that colleges won't "rank the differences" between students anymore to get around the Supreme Court's recent ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions programs.

"They were already planning and they've almost all abolished the SAT," Hanson said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "They're going to abolish the ranking of high school, so the GPA doesn't mean anything anymore. You could go to a very poor high school with a 4.0 and a guy could go to one of the best and get a 3.8 but they're not going to rank the differences anymore.

"They're going to go back to the essay, which is interpretive, and that's about it, and they're going to do their best because they're obsessed with race," he said. "They're a very elite, out of touch academic class, and they have no idea what the American people feel or ... what they do to people who are victims of their discrimination, the lives they wreck."

Hanson said that affirmative action, from the outset, "had no support" in the United States because "70% of Americans didn't want it."

"Even African Americans, who were beneficiaries, were split on it," he said. "And we can't really determine who is what in a multiracial society. So we were going back to the old Confederate 1/16th drop. You were 1/16 Native American or Hispanic or Black, and then we had really distorted, we had gone almost neo-Confederate, [with] separate graduations by race, separate dorms by race, separate safe spaces by race.

"So, it was kind of a caricature and it was against the Declaration of Independence, the wording of the Constitution and it was a fossil from 1965 coming out of Jim Crow.

"It had nothing to do with class," he continued. "So in theory, the children of Eric Holder or Barack Obama would be eligible, but a kid in East Palestine, Ohio, would not. So it couldn't really calibrate oppression.

"It was based on this ... idea that six generations ago one of my ancestors suffered and therefore I'm going to be a beneficiary and take a slot from an Asian kid. ... So it was incoherent and everybody thought it was time to go and the Supreme Court buried it and nobody's objecting now really."

Commenting on the Biden administration's move to cancel $39 billion in student debt, Hanson said, "It's just a cheap political ploy to appeal to what they feel is a solid constituency that doesn't always vote in the numbers they otherwise would.

"So if you give them — an elite, college-bound, bicoastal, mostly, class — you give them a bailout, then they're going to repay you with three days at the polls," he said.

