Victor Davis Hanson to Newsmax: Political Indictments Unwinding Republic

Victor Davis Hanson, a Hoover Institution senior fellow, told Newsmax that the increase in politically motivated indictments would lead to the "unwinding" of the United States.

Joining "Spicer & Co." on Thursday, the renowned scholar of ancient warfare said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg set a new precedent by charging former President Donald Trump.

"You're going to have copycat, blue-state prosecutors who think they can get the same amount of status or celebrity attention," Hanson said, further noting that Republican prosecutors will be motivated to retaliate.

"That's going to be an unwinding of the republic," he added.

Hanson, who recently had his op-ed "Our French Revolution" published by American Greatness, also suggested that the New York grand jury's indictment would not be Trump's last.

"I think the Georgia prosecutor and the special prosecutor will both file, because they want to tie him up and hemorrhage him for the next 18 months," Hanson stated.

He's referencing the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's investigation into Trump's controversial phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Special Counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 and documents probes.

According to Hanson's recent op-ed, those investigations are ultimately designed to propel Trump to victory in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries but fall short in the general election.

"I'm not saying that they directly coordinated, ... but the idea is that he's going to gain just enough empathy — they feel — to be nominated, but not enough ... leverage or power to be elected," the expert said.

His final warning for Trump is that he should handle the possible legal onslaught strategically, as "this is the beginning, not the end" of the troubles he will face to return to the White House.

The former president was indicted last week by a New York grand jury investigating a $130,000 hush money payment. He was arraigned Tuesday on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

