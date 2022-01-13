Rep. Hartzler to Newsmax: Proposed Law Will Stop Federal Vaccine Mandates

The federal government has overreached its authority by forcing businesses to enforce their "horrible" vaccination mandate, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has introduced the Federal Vaccine Mandates for Employees Act in hopes of stopping such actions, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"What my legislation does is it strips the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, from having the authority to ever issue a health mandate again and force people to take vaccines," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I believe their current policies are unconstitutional."

The Supreme Court has heard arguments over whether to stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but Hartzler said she introduced her bill so that the rule will be set in law so such mandates never happen again.

"This mandate is going to impact 45 million Americans and cost employers $1.29 billion to implement," she said. "This is at a time when we have skyrocketing inflation and supply chain issues. We can't get people to go to work, and now the government wants to force people to leave their jobs or take a vaccine. It is wrong, and we have to correct this."

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said on Wednesday that at some point, everyone will likely end up with COVID-19, and Hartzler said that's further proof the mandates are an overreach.

"Anthony Fauci ought to go as well," she said. "He has been around too long, and they don't know what they're doing. They change their mandates and their guidance every other day, and they're not even considering natural immunity. Probably a lot of these employees working for companies have already had COVID. They already have natural immunities. And this government isn't even considering that, it's just forcing that you have to take this vaccine or else you're going to lose your job, or you have to be tested regularly."

Hartzler said she's spoken with business owners in her district who are struggling with the mandate, and that it's "not their job" to make their employees be tested or get a vaccine.

She continued that parents can't get healthcare information for their children once the child turns 18, but "for some reason, the federal government believes that employers have the right to their employees' healthcare information."

At the same time, the employers can't find COVID-19 tests "because this government has been so inept," said Hartzler.

The congresswoman also talked about the vote coming up Monday to stop the filibuster so the Democrats' proposed voting legislation can move forward, and said she hopes Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., will hold firm against that vote being approved.

"They're pushing something that is too radical, and so I certainly hope that this goes down," said Hartzler. "The Democrats used the filibuster in 2021 over 300 times. Republicans used it once. Democrats are very familiar with the benefits of having a filibuster in place."

