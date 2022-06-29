Rep. Hartzler to Newsmax: Biden's Failures, Not Roe Overturn, Will Draw Voters

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will probably mean there are more people interested in elections and how their elected representatives stand on abortion, but "Biden inflation" is what's concerning most people, Rep. Vicky Hartzler told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I think overall, most people are concerned right now about the Biden inflation that is preventing them from being able to even fill up their car with gas or find food at the store, so inflation is going to drive most of this election," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

She added that President Joe Biden's "failed policies" have left the United States with open borders, an energy crisis, record inflation, and a "very insecure situation on the world stage."

"President Biden and the Democrats are going to try to run on solely the abortion issue because they want to divert attention away from the bad policies that are hurting America," she said. "People and parents are going to be looking for leaders who are going to give their children accurate information at schools, who are going to fight against inflation, who are going to secure the border, and that is ultimately what is going to rule the day."

But still, the court's decision is a "monumental victory for life as well as the constitution, said Hartzler, noting her state was the first to enact its trigger law effectively ending abortion, as "all life is valuable and all babies have a plan and purpose and deserve to live."

She said she believes the state's abortion laws will stand, as Missouri lawmakers passed the trigger law a few years back that stated it would end abortion if Roe v. Wade was eventually overturned.

"We have lost over 63 million Americans to abortion since Roe v. Wade came down in 1973, and that is just a tragedy," Hartzler said. "I mean, what could those lives have meant to us and our world? Could we have a cure for Alzheimer's and cancer by now? We do not know. But now we will have a chance for these babies to live out their God-given purpose, and I'm very grateful for that."

Missouri's abortion law does not give exemptions except for in matters of health, and Hartzler said she agrees that children conceived through rape or incest should not be aborted.

"My position on that is that no child should be killed for the sins of their father," said Hartzler. "That child is precious and deserves to live as well, but the mother needs to be supported as well, and that's why we have crisis pregnancy centers all over the state willing and ready, and who have been serving to help these women and support them and support these mothers."

